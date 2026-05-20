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Chiefs star Rashee Rice faces 30-day jail sentence: Here's why

Since entering the NFL from SMU, the 26-year-old athlete has emerged as a bright young mind
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Chiefs star Rashee Rice faces 30-day jail sentence: Here&apos;s why
Chiefs star Rashee Rice faces 30-day jail sentence: Here's why

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has landed in fresh trouble after he was tested positive for marijuana. He will now serve 30 days in jail and miss key offseason activities with the team.

By testing positive for pods, Rice has reportedly violated probation conditions linked to his involvement in a high-speed multi-car crash in Dallas last year, triggering a jail sentence. However, the prison time was suspended as part of his plea agreement.

The receiver was booked into Dallas County jail earlier this week and is expected to remain there through a major portion of the Chiefs’ offseason preparations, including OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Fans reacted to the development on social media with some quipping that it’s the NFL star’s “worst possible way to skip practice sessions.” Several social media users expressed concerns for the players questioning why he was jeopardizing his NFL future.

Since entering the NFL from SMU, the 26-year-old athlete has emerged as a bright young mind. He has quickly become one of the main characters in Chief’s offense due to his physical style of play and ability to gain yards after the catch.

However, the player’s off field activities have continued creating problems from him. Previously, the Dallas crash and now the positive test for marijuana, add further uncertainty around his career as his team prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have not publicly commented on the matter so far.

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