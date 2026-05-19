SpaceX's upgraded Starship ready for first flight Thursday: How will it influence company's IPO?

SpaceX’s upgraded Starship ready for first flight Thursday: How will it influence the company’s IPO?

SpaceX’s Starship rocket is all set for its 12th uncrewed test flight, the first of its upgraded next-generation vehicle, this week as the space technology company prepares for initial public offering (IPO).

The debut flight of the upgraded Starship V3 is being considered critical for SpaceX as well as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) as the vehicle is expected to play a key role in future moon and Mars missions.

The test flight is also an attempt by Elon Musk to boost investor confidence ahead of potential public listing next month. A successful test flight could strengthen investor confidence and encourage deeper investment in SpaceX’s long-term space ambitions.

The fully reusable rocket is aimed at cutting the launching costs for every mission and will help Musk to expand his Starlink business.

The vehicle is also expected to provide the U.S. an edge over China as both global powers are competing in a challenging space race.

The launch is expected to take place from one of SpaceX's Starbase facilities in Texas on the Gulf of Mexico as early as Thursday.

According to Reuters, the Starship rocket is built on ambitions ranging from orbital data to human interplanetary missions.

The outlet reports that SpaceX is targeting a $1.75 trillion valuation in IPO.

A senior research analyst at Pitchbook, Franco Granda, said, “This flight is the single most important pre-IPO catalyst remaining on SpaceX’s calendar.”

Earlier, the SpaceX Board of Governors tied Elon Musk’s hefty paycheck to colonisation of Mars. The Starship is the most significant element in any possible future missions.