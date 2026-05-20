Trump plans to build secret hospital inside White House ballroom as health concerns mount

U.S. President Donald Trump unveils a rare inside look at the construction of the new White House ballroom.

Debriefing reporters, he revealed that it constitutes a sizeable underground network of stories and includes military hospitals, drone defence systems, and sniper positions.

Trump stated, “This goes down very deep. That is down about six stories deep. That’s big stuff.”

What started out as a $1 billion privately financed entertainment centre has now become a publicly financed security complex after a failed shooting attempt at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. The late-night filings by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to the court revealed that the centre will have a modern-day hospital for the president.

Trump went on to describe the structure as one built from "impenetrable steel" and "four inches thick glass," with 9,000 pounds of concrete being poured into the structure. According to Trump, the roof will act as a "drone port" from which "an unlimited number of drones can be launched."

“We built it all inside the building because we don’t want to have anything having to do with air or air quality or any problems with the air,” he told reporters.

The revelation is made prior to Trump’s annual medical examination at Walter Reed, scheduled for May 26.

Trump is about to turn 80 this June, becoming the oldest person to ever be sworn in as the President of the United States. Due to his age, he has faced renewed scrutiny accompanied by recent incidents such as dozing off in meetings, bruises on his hands, and chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).