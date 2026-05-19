Brock Lesnar hits Oba Femi with four F5s in epic WWE comeback, signs rematch for Clash in Italy

Brock Lesnar, the superstar who teased his retirement at Wrestlemania 42, has returned to the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), surprising fans in an epic showdown.

The Beast Incarnate showed up at Monday Night Raw on May 18, 2026, as Oba Femi prepared for his latest Oba Femi Challenge.

The 48-year-old surprised Femi and fans alike as he appeared out of nowhere in the ring and as the light turned on, Lesnar hoisted The Ruler onto his shoulders and hit his signature F5.

However, one hit wasn’t enough as the 28-year-old Nigerian quickly got up and Lesnar delivered another F5. A total of four finishers by Lesnar managed to keep the former two-time NXT champion down.

This comes after last week, Femi had to go backstage to handpick someone to face him in the ring as no one showed up to The Ruler’s Open Challenge.

According to reports, the WWE General Manager Adam Pearce had already processed Lesnar’s retirement announcement after the 10-time WWE champion left his gloves and shoes inside the ring, a move usually wrestlers use to signal their retirement.

However, now his promoter Paul Heyman has handed Pearce a signed re-match contract against Oba Femi at Clash in Italy.It remains unclear whether Oba Femi will accept the challenge or avoid facing The Beast again.

Major bouts scheduled for Clash in Italy:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther World Heavyweight Championship (Tribal Combat) : Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu Special Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

WWE's inaugural "Clash in Italy" Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The historic event is scheduled to be held at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.