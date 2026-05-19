Memorial Day travel alert: Here’s everything to know about new warning issued by CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has warned Americans planning to make cross-border trips this Memorial Day weekend.

Travellers are warned of expected delays at Detroit, Port Huron, and Sault Ste. Marie land crossings.

Considering that a record number of 45 million Americans will be travelling more than 50 miles during the holiday season, CBP is advising all travellers to ensure proper preparations are made to reduce processing time.

CBP gave four main pieces of advice: have all necessary travel documents, declare all items, including alcoholic and agricultural products, declare any monetary instruments above $10,000, and remember that marijuana is still illegal under federal laws, notwithstanding its legality in some states or municipalities in Canada.

In the press release, CBP stated: “Being prepared will help minimise delays at the port of entry.”

Non-U.S. travellers are requested to apply for their I-94 online or through the CBP link mobile app before arrival to expedite entry.

Travellers using the Visa Waiver Program should get ESTA approval before travelling.

According to INRIX, the worst traffic congestion is expected from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22. There will also be heavy traffic on Monday evening.

AAA recommends checking tyre pressure, battery condition, and fluids before embarking. During last Memorial Day weekend, AAA answered more than 350,000 calls for help.

For real-time updates, travellers can check current border wait times and advisories at the official site.