Everything to know about affordable care act coverage loss, how to avoid it

Almost 5 million Americans are at risk of losing their Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance this year.

Factors like expiration of COVID-19 enhanced subsidies, spike in overall healthcare costs, middle-income gap, and higher deductibles contribute to the happening of this loss.

Around 4.8 million to 5.8 million are expected to drop coverage in 2026.

Which people are at risk of Affordable Care Act coverage loss

Segments like middle-income earners, self-employed and small business owners, early and pre-retirees (aged 50-64), lawfully present immigrants, and individuals in States without medicaid expansion are at high risk.

Disqualified individuals are those who are incarcerated, have access to affordable employer-sponsored insurance, are enrolled in government programs such as Medicare or Medicaid, or lack legitimate U.S. immigration status.

How to avoid losing coverage

To avoid coverage loss:

Shop around during special enrollment: In case you lose coverage due to unaffordability, you will be eligible for a special enrollment period. For this purpose, visit the healthcare official website.



​​Appeal of Termination: In case your health plan is wrongly terminated, file an appeal within 90 days via the marketplace or state insurance website.



Investigate Other Possibilities: In case premiums become too expensive or you become ineligible for government subsidy, look into employer-sponsored plans or Medicaid, as well as catastrophic plans.



Check if you qualify for cost-sharing reduction: If the household income is between 100% and 250% of the federal poverty level, you can qualify for CSRs, which reduce out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles and copays, but only if you enrol in a silver plan.



Apply for Medicaid: In case you can’t afford marketplace premiums, you can qualify for Medicaid.



Analysts report that enrollment in the ACA has dropped from 22.3 million in 2025 to 17.5 million this year. Resultantly, average premium payments rose 58% from 113 to 178 per month.