Taylor Swift lashes out on 'haters' as Travis Kelce wedding nears

Taylor Swift puts theories to rest with bold statement ahead of Travis Kelce wedding

As wedding buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reaches full internet meltdown mode, the pop superstar is making one thing very clear: she’s still hearing the noise – and turning it into music.

In a candid new interview with the New York Times where she named as one of “30 Greatest Living American Songwriters,” the singer-songwriter admitted that the years of criticism, relationship scrutiny, and online “haters” have actually helped shaped some of her biggest songs.

“There are so many songs in my career that would not exist,” she explained, pointing directly to Blank Space. “Like ‘Blank Space’ would not exist if I hadn’t had people being like, ‘Here’s a slideshow of all her boyfriends.’”

A little revenge, but make it Billboard-charting.

With reports swirling that the Love Story hit maker is preparing to marry Kelce this summer, fan obsession around her love life has only intensified – something the singer clearly has not ignored.

Swift also revealed that Anti-Hero was born from years of being picked apart online. “That song doesn’t exist if I don’t get criticised for every aspect of my personality…”

Still, the singer says there’s a line between inspiration and overload, especially in today’s social media culture – especially for younger artists.

“My favourite thing when I sit down with new artists or songwriters is I’m like, ‘Why are you reading your comments?’”

And in classic Taylor fashion, she turned the advice into a creative manifesto.

“Don’t like… God, don’t go to the Notes app and post it,” she said. “Like, write about it. Make art about this.”

And perhaps the most Taylor Swift sentence of all: “We want your art.”

So the next time someone leaves a rude comment online, just remember – it could accidentally become somebody’s next no. 01 single.