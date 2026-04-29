Sam Neill reveals he's cancer-free after 5 years all 'thanks to science'

The 'Peaky Blinders' star, 78, advocates for new cancer therapies after his own success story

Sam Neil is ready to get back up on the proverbial horse.

Speaking to Australia’s 7News in an interview that aired Sunday, April 26, the Jurassic Park star revealed that he’s finally cancer-free thanks to science after a gruelling five-year battle with stage 3 blood cancer.

Neill, 78, said he initially underwent chemotherapy to stay alive, but the treatment eventually stopped working.

“I was at a loss and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn’t ideal obviously,” he recalled.

The Peaky Blinders actor then enrolled in a clinical trial for CAR-T therapy, a form of immunotherapy that modifies a patient’s own blood cells to target and destroy cancer. The treatment proved life-changing.

“I’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing,” he announced.

Neill first revealed his diagnosis in his 2023 memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This?, explaining that he noticed swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion in 2022 before being diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.