Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds appear unfazed after Justin Baldoni court drama

While the courtroom drama keeps heating up, Blake Lively appears to be taking a very different approach online: vibes only.

Just hours after a tense legal exchange involving Justin Baldoni’s legal team, the actress quietly resurfaced on Instagram – not with a statement, but with a supportive repost of husband Ryan Reynolds.

And for a fact, timing did not go unnoticed.

According to reports, lawyers for both sides clashed during a pre-trial discussion connected to Blake’s sexual harassment lawsuit against her former It Ends With Us co-star and director.

Blake’s attorney’s argued that Baldoni and his team damaged her public image and negatively impacted her business struggles came down to “poor strategy” and the fact that “people don’t like her.”

The exchange also dragged up Blake’s past backlash over joking about Catherine, Princess of Wales’ Mother’s Day photo controversy – a moment she later apologised for.

Then came Instagram.

Ryan posted a carousel celebrating his friend Rob mac while talking about Wrexham AFC and “centuries of Welsh grit.” Blake reposted it to her Stories with a simple GIF caption: “such a babe.”

Short. Casual. Possibly strategic.

The legal showdown between Blake and Baldoni is currently set for May 18, 2026, and if this week proved anything, it’s that the public battle is already well underway – even when nobody’s technically talking about it.