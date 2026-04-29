What’s new in American passport? State Department unveils controversial design

The U.S. State Department is set to roll out a limited-edition passport design commemorating America’s 250th anniversary.

The new design will feature President Donald Trump’s image on the inside cover.

This change has drawn mixed comments.

As reported by Fox News Digital, the new design includes the text of the Declaration of Independence around a serious-looking photo of Trump. Additionally, the president’s signature stamped in gold ink will also be added.

Another page will have the iconic painting of the “Founding Fathers” signing the historic document.

As stated by State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigot: “As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. passports to commemorate this historic occasion.”

The newly designed passports will be available this summer at the Washington Passport Agency without any additional cost.

There’s no criterion set for issuance. It will be granted to any American citizen who applies while supplies last.

The outer cover has been updated with bigger text, and the back cover features an American flag with “250” centered beneath 13 stars.

However, there have been sharp criticisms about whether the celebrations are about the nation or the president.

In addition to the trump-themes passport, a list of events has been scheduled for the “America250” celebration, including a Grand Prix race on the National Mall, a UFC fight at the White House, and the “Great America State Fair” transforming the National Mall from June 25 to July 10.