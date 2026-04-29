Influencer Rachel Kerr missing since April 25: Here’s what authorities found so far

Scottish travel influencer, Rachel Kerr, has been missing in Morocco.

The 31-year-old from Alloa, Clackmannanshire, was staying in the coastal city of Adagir when her family lost contact with her on April 25.

The influencer, who has over 9,000 Instagram followers, had been staying at the Caribbean Village, a three-star all-inclusive hotel.

According to authorities, she checked out on Saturday, and her phone has not been turned on ever since.

Her family has also issued an urgent appeal on social media. Her cousin posted on Facebook, requesting people: “Appealing to anyone who may have had contact with Rachel Kerr in the last few days, and any of her contacts in Morocco. Please get in touch if you have any information. Her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.”

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) confirmed it is helping the family of the British woman.

Most of her content was related to her travel diaries. She had been documenting her trip to Morocco on social media.

She shared her last post on April 13 with the caption “lar marinaaaa.”

She was traveling for work to a popular tourist destination located on the southern Atlantic coast of Morocco. She has not been heard from since she left the hotel four days ago.

Please contact the FCDO or local authorities if you have any information.