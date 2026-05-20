Stephen Colbert's third-last 'Late Show': What went down as CBS farewell looms

Stephen Colbert’s final goodbye kicked off this week with an esteemed guest lineup.

Colbert is bidding farewell to The Late Show after an 11-year stint on CBS.

He joined the network following his predecessor David Letterman in 2015.

On Tuesday, May 19, the late-night show host marked his third-to-last episode on the network by inviting his former boss, Daily Show host Jon Stewart.

Colbert recalled his time working as a correspondent on Stewart’s program 30 years down the memory lane.

During his visit, the two also come to terms that they share one more thing in common: they’ve both had shows shelved by Paramount.

Stewart used to host a talk show named after himself that aired in the mid-1990s by the same broadcast company, Paramount.

Stewart quipped while recalling those days, “The term back then was s***canned.”

Stewart went on to poke fun of the situation Colbert is in, recalling back then when he had invited legendary late-night comedian David Letterman.

He went on, who told him, “Don’t confuse cancellation with failure… But in this case (with Stewart’s show), it is also a failure.”

Stewart also brought out a pair of electric recliner chairs, allowing the pair to enjoy a melody from R&B singer Andra Day.

The Late Show is ending its 11-year run on CBS this Thursday, May 21, 2026.