Chiefs star Rashee Rice had knee surgery in Dallas—just days before his arrest

Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice appears unable to keep himself out of offseason controversies.

The wide receiver has landed in trouble again after he tested positive for marijuana (THC) in violation of what is directly a violation of the July 2025 plea agreement.

Rice was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after he was charged with violating his probation.

Amid the NFL player arrest buzz, a report has appeared on ESPN, which claims the receiver, just a week before his arrest, underwent a scary procedure.

As per the report, Rice had to undergo a knee procedure last week.

Rice had a procedure pending to clear out floating debris from his right knee that was triggering inflammation, the outlet reported.

For context, back in September 2024, Rice had a smash with QB Patrick Mahomes and got his right knee injured.

Rice earlier suspected it was a torn ACL, but later it came out he needed an LCL repair.

However, the report claims the receiver had no structural damage to his knee.

The plea agreement had placed him under a five-year probation period and sentenced him to 30 days in jail.

The wide receiver was sentenced last offseason on a charge of reckless driving from a 2024 hit-and-run case.

As per the court records, he was set to be released on June 16, 2026.