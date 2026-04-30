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Apple set to introduce camera AI in iOS 27

Apple set to add Siri camera mode with visual intelligence inside camera app

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 30, 2026

Apple set to introduce camera AI in iOS 27
Apple set to introduce camera AI in iOS 27

Apple is set to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) more deeply in the iPhone’s camera app.

The company plans to add a new Siri mode alongside traditional photo and video options in the upcoming iOS 27.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company will move its “Visual Intelligence” feature, currently tied to the Camera Control button, directly into the app.

This marks it more prominent within the iPhone interface.

For now, the feature will be available for iPhone 16 and above models.

With visual intelligence, users will be able to point their camera at objects, text, or landmarks to get instant information.

Through the inclusion of this option as a special mode within the camera app, along with the photo and video modes, Apple is hoping to make AI-driven visual searches easier and more user-friendly.

This comes as part of the company's efforts to keep up with other tech giants in the artificial intelligence race. Whereas Apple's rivals, such as Google and Samsung, have provided their customers with the ability to perform visual searches using their phones for several years now, Apple has been a little more hesitant to introduce its own AI innovations.

Apple plans to unveil iOS 27 in June at its World Wide Developer Conference, with a release date for iOS 27 possibly slated for September.

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