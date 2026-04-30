Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro dies at 35

Former NFL defensive end Josh Mauro has died at the age of 35, his family and former teams announced on Tuesday.

His father, Greg Mauro, confirmed the news on Facebook. He wrote, “With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new — living in the presence of the Lord.”

Mauro’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Mauro began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 and played for the franchise until 2018. He then went on to play for the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars between 2018 and 2020, before returning to the Cardinals for his final season in 2021.

Over his career, Mauro played 80 games, starting in 40, and recorded five career sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Cardinals said they were heartbroken by the news, extending their “deepest condolences to everyone grieving this loss.”

The Raiders also paid a heartfelt tribute to the athlete via a social media post. The team wrote, “The deepest condolences of the Raiders Family are with Josh's family and friends at this time.”

Stanford University, where Mauro played college football, also remembered him: “A 2013 All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection, Mauro was an integral part of four bowl teams, helping lead Stanford to a pair of Rose Bowl Game appearances.”