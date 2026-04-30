Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce reacts to Meryl Streep shade

Taylor Swift fiancé Travis Kelce laughed off a playful jab from Meryl Streep after the Oscar winning actress name checked him in a promotional clip for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

In the teaser, Streep joked that the hardest part of filming in Milan was walking in stilettos on cobblestone streets, quipping, “I’d like to see Travis Kelce do that.”

The Kansas City Chiefs star was caught off guard when his brother Jason asked on their New Heights podcast if there was “Meryl Streep beef.”

“I hope she doesn’t have beef with me. That’s a powerful woman right there. I’m a fan of Meryl Streep,” Travis replied.

Once Jason revealed the clip, Travis rose to the challenge.

“Oh, Meryl, you have no idea how good I am at walking in heels, okay?” he joked, before admitting, “I’ll give credit where credit’s due. I don’t think I can do it, Meryl. I’ll let you have it.”

Still, Kelce couldn’t resist leaving the door open for a showdown.

“I’ll tell you what, Meryl, if I ever find myself in Italy on that cobblestone, I’ll try and find a size 14, and we’ll put it to the test,” he said.

Streep reprises her iconic role as Miranda Priestly in the highly anticipated sequel, alongside Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

The film is set to hit theaters on May 1.