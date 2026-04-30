Christopher Nolan promises ‘Odyssey' won't outrun ‘Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan drew a line between his Oscar winning Oppenheimer and his upcoming adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey.

He assured audiences that the ancient tale won’t eclipse the three hour runtime of his 2023 biographical thriller.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Nolan admitted there’s “a massive amount of pressure” in bringing the Greek epic to life.

“Anyone taking on The Odyssey is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility,” he said.

While Oppenheimer stretched to the physical limits of IMAX projection at 180 minutes, Nolan confirmed The Odyssey will be shorter.

The film, shot entirely on IMAX cameras, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Zendaya as Athena, alongside Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie and Jon Bernthal.

Nolan described the project as “an epic film, as the subject matter demands,” but emphasized that audiences can expect a tighter runtime.

He also reflected on lessons learned from The Dark Knight trilogy.

He noted that fans of beloved stories want “a strong and sincere interpretation” and a filmmaker willing to go “to the mat for it.”

The Odyssey chronicles Odysseus’ perilous 10-year journey home after the Trojan War and is set to arrive in theaters July 17.