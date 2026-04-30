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Taylor Swift's legal move makes wave for fellow artists in music industry

Taylor Swift paves way for other musicians after major milestone

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 30, 2026

Taylor Swift&apos;s legal move makes wave for fellow artists in music industry
Taylor Swift's legal move makes wave for fellow artists in music industry

Taylor Swift has been instrumental for change in the music industry in numerous ways, one of which being the ownership of one's own music.

The 36-year-old pop superstar signed a contract with UMG in 2018, which clearly stated that if any of their shares in Spotify would be sold, artists would receive an equal distribution of the profit, non-recoupable.

Now that the label is heading towards selling half of their equity stake, the Eras Tour performer's clause would come into play and they would have to pay the artists individually. 

The term “non-recoupable” in the contract ensures that musicians are eligible for the money, regardless of their advances to the label they're signed to.  

The legal milestone that the Grammy winner achieved, can prove to be revolutionary in the industry which often exploits the artists. 

Reacting to the news on social media, fans flocked to the comments and celebrated, writing, "she just randomly one day decided to change the music industry and all because she just wanted to."

Another added, "Imagine negotiating a deal so strong it ends up paying artists you’ve never even met," and "she has a power like no other , you’ve never known a artists this big enough to do this," chimed in a third.

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