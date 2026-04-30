Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding takes spotlight over major July 4 party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce plan on getting married this July in New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s American Royal Wedding has taken over the excitement of the other major events this year, one of which is Michael Rubin’s infamous fourth of July party.

The CEO of Fanatics, 53, is reportedly switching things up this year and hosting his Independence Day bash on July 1.

Rubin, who has hosted Drake, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Jay Z, Camila Cabello, Emily Ratajkowski, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Megan Fox, Gayle King, Quavo and other high profile names to his parties, has made the decision with consideration for the pop superstar and the NFL star’s big day clashing with the gathering.

While the reason for his decision is unclear, whether he would be attending the wedding day or several of his guests would be engaged in the nuptials, many of their guests are likely to be the same familiar faces, as reported by Page Six.

Although the Opalite hitmaker is celebrating her big day in July this year, she has been a big fan of the July 4 holiday herself. Swift has hosted historical parties at her Rhode Island mansion – with friends like Blake Lively, the Haim sisters, Cara Delevigne, Gigi Hadid, Karly Kloss, Selena Gomez, and more in attendance.