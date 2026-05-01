'Michael' star Jaafar Jackson gets emotional over iconic Grammy scene

Jaafar Jackson just shared the kind of behind-the-scenes moment that would give any Michael Jackson fan chills.

The 29-year-old actor, who plays his legendary uncle in Michael, revealed that one scene in the hit biopic carried a lot more emotional weight than audience realised – because the Grammy he held on camera actually belonged to Michael Jackson himself.

Taking to Instagram May 1, Jaafar posted a photo from set holding the iconic award while recreating one of the King of Pop’s biggest career moments.

“One of my many favorite moments on set,” he wrote. Then came the detail fans instantly latched onto: “Being able to hold his actual real Grammys while recreating this was truly special!”

And honestly? That’s the kind of movie detail you can’t fake.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, the biopic follows Michael Jackson’s rise from his Jackson 5 beginnings in the 1960s all the way through the Bad era in the late 80’s.

The film has already turned into a major box office force since its April 24 release, pulling in a reported $278 million worldwide and landing among the highest-grossing movies of 2026.

For fans, though, it’s moments like Jaafar holding the real Grammy that seem to hit hardest – a reminder that this was not just another Hollywood role. It was family history playing out in real time.