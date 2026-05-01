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Macaulay Culkin sweet re proposal goes off script thanks to his son

Macaulay Culkin sons steal show during his re proposal to Brenda Song

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Macaulay Culkin sweet re proposal goes off script thanks to his son

The Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin staged a heartfelt re proposal to longtime partner Brenda Song last August, enlisting their two young sons to play a starring role.

Song recalled the moment on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, explaining that she returned home to find flowers at the door and her boys Dakota (5) and Carson (4) waiting.

Culkin prompted them to deliver the big question, but the plan took an adorable detour.

“I walk up and I’m like ‘Oh my God’ and he looked at my boys and he goes, ‘OK what do you say to mama?’ And my youngest went, ‘Ram’s House!’” Song laughed, noting her children have picked up her Los Angeles Rams fandom. “I’ve trained my kids well.”

Despite the off script cheer, Culkin revealed the family had rehearsed the line “Will you marry us?” Song said she was delighted either way, calling the moment perfectly them.

The couple, who first got engaged in January 2022 after welcoming their first child, have made their sons part of every milestone.

From Culkin’s Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023 to this re proposal, they are part of every special moment of the couple.

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