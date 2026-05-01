Meryl Streep gives rare glimpse into family life ahead of new release

Meryl Streep opens up about navigating personal relationships with stardom

Meryl Streep, alongside being one of the biggest Hollywood stars, is a mother and a grandmother, and she prioritises all aspects of her relationships.

The 76-year-old actress offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with her grandkids in a new interview, sharing how she is not a “cool” grandma, but rather like her The Devil Wears Prada character.

"I don't know. I think I'm a little like Miranda Priestley as a grandma because I like the rules, dear," the Only Murders In the Building star told Jimmy Kimmel on his show.

Streep is a grandmother to six children, as her son, Henry, shares a daughter and son with wife Tamryn, her daughter, Mamie, shares a son and daughter with estranged husband Mehar Sethi, and her daughter, Grace, shares two daughters with husband Mark Ronson.

During the same interview, Streep revealed that the six of them call her “Mimi” and "The first one came up with it."

This comes after the doting grandmother spoke about this part of her life in a Vogue interview, sharing that she is "incredibly involved."

Streep jokingly added, "Some say over-involved," but she went on to share that she cherishes “grabbing seconds, just grabbing everything you can of them, with the knowledge of how completely fleeting it all is and how rapidly time goes."