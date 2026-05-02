Kim Petras responds after viral comment about Nicki Minaj

Kim Petras just wanted to hype her new album. Instead, the internet spent the day trying to decode whether she had secretly declared war on Nicki Minaj.

The drama kicked off after a message appeared in Petras’ newly launched fan chatroom that instantly sent social media into detective mode.

“detour coming to outstream alone. we need to remove the song with that beast of a lady from my [discography] what y’all think,” the message read.

Fans quickly assumed the comment was aimed a Minaj, who collaborated with Petras on the 2023 track Alone.

Some also connected the alleged shade to past controversy surrounding Minaj’s comments about trangender children, especially since Petras herself is trans.

But according to Petras team, the singer never wrote the message at all.

“Kim Petras launched a new chat feature on her website yesterday where her name was meant to be user-protected, however earlier today someone other than Kim was able to use the name and type things without her knowledge or approval,” a rep told People magazine.

The statement added that Petras had been in Miami working all day and “has not yet had the opportunity to log in and personally engage with fans on the website.”

The chat feature has since been pulled offline while the issue gets sorted out – though by then, screenshots had already spread across the internet at the speed of a stan account on espresso.

So for now, the real mystery is not the album rollout. It’s who grabbed the keyboard first.