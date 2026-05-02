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Dwayne Johnson pulled over in Hollywood after Walk of Fame ceremony

Dwayne Johnson turns 54 on May 2

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 02, 2026

Dwayne Johnson pulled over in Hollywood after Walk of Fame ceremony

Dwayne Johnson’s Thursday in Hollywood ended with an unexpected traffic stop.

The 53‑year‑old actor was photographed stepping out of his black car after being pulled over by a motorcycle officer for tinted windows, according to TMZ.

Video footage published by TMZ showed Johnson calmly handing over documents, signing a paper, and briefly conversing with the officer before the stop concluded without incident.

Dwayne Johnson pulled over in Hollywood after Walk of Fame ceremony

The moment came just hours after Johnson appeared on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate his longtime friend and co‑star Emily Blunt, who received a star alongside The Devil Wears Prada castmate Stanley Tucci.

The ceremony doubled as a promotional spotlight for the film’s sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, now in theaters.

Johnson praised Blunt during the event, recalling their bond from Jungle Cruise (2021) and The Smashing Machine (2025).

“Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman,” he said. “When you’re grateful about every moment, that then leads to…joy and peace of mind, and those are all the things that make up Emily and so much more.”

Dwayne Johnson pulled over in Hollywood after Walk of Fame ceremony

The Walk of Fame celebration drew a star‑studded crowd, including Blunt’s husband John Krasinski, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Meryl Streep.

Johnson, who turns 54 on May 2, has a packed year ahead. 

He will headline Disney’s live‑action Moana (July 10) and return to theaters on Christmas Day with Jumanji: Open World

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