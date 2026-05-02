Kanye West, Bianca Censori humiliate Kim on North West's event with bold move

The West family rollout machine is officially entering a new generation.

North West may have been celebrating the launch of her first solo EP North4evr, but somehow the internet still found a way to make the night about her dad, Kanye West, and his wife, Bianca Censori.

The 12-year-old officiallystepped into her music era Friday night with a six track-mini project packed with chaotic Gen Z titles including H0w Sh0uld! F33l, D!e and #North4evr.

On the opening track, North reflects on growing up famous, revealing she has been signing autographs since elementary school – which is both impressive and mildly terrifying.

But while North’s music rollout had fans talking, it was Kanye and Bianca’s very public display at the launch event that really sent social media into meltdown mode.

Videos circulating online showed Bianca feeding Kanye ice-cream while the pair laughed and posed together in front of fans filming every second.

The affectionate moment instantly sparked reactions online, with some viewers claiming the couple’s over-the-top chemistry awkwardly overshadowed Kim Kardashian’s quieter support for her daughter online.

Kim, meanwhile, kept things simple, reposting North’s project with blue heart emojis on Instagram stories while Kanye proudly shared promo images for the EP across his own page.

And because this is the West family universe, subtlety was never really an option.

North first hinted at her music ambitions earlier this year with Piercing on My Hand, but North4evr marks her biggest step yet into the spotlight — even if her parents accidentally turned the release party into another headline of their own.