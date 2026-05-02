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Taylor Swift leaves fans 'shaking' with sudden move as theories swirl

Taylor Swift confuses fans with latest website update amid 'Toy Story' rumours

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 02, 2026

Taylor Swift leaves fans &apos;shaking&apos; with sudden move as theories swirl
Taylor Swift confuses fans with latest website update amid 'Toy Story' rumours

Taylor Swift made waves on the internet this week when a random 48-hour countdown appeared on her official website. 

The 36-year-old pop superstar had the countdown which matched the colour theme of Toy Story, which made fans believe that she had an original song coming out for the kids' franchise.

As Toy Story theories began to circulate, Swift also made an appearance wearing an outfit which matched the aesthetic, seemingly confirming the news. 

However, the countdown has since disappeared on her website, and some Swifties claimed that they never saw it appear.

Meanwhile, the re-recording theories have also grown stronger since it was revealed that the Grammy winner just renewed her trademarks for Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) and Reputation (Taylor's Version).

While there is still no confirmation regarding what the countdown was about, and whether it was a hoax, Swifties are waiting confused ever since the countdown time passed. 

Taking to social media, fans began to share their confusions with one writing, "nothing will happen. I’m sure it was put there intentionally, but prematurely, and just to make us talk about it and pick up on the Toy story references until it’s actually time for the countdown."

Another added, "i never saw a countdown and i am so confused everytime i see one of these posts."

A third chimed in, "Taylor putting a random countdown on her website and having everyone act like FBI agents will always kill me."

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