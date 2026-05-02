Central Florida under tornado watch as severe storms approach

All of Central Florida is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Saturday as a powerful cold front pushes into the state.

This brings the threat of catastrophic weather conditions followed by damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.

When will storms hit Florida?

The biggest threat for severe weather will occur early in the afternoon and extend through late afternoon/evening. Scattered storms are forecasted to move northward between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., bringing showers to Marion County, northern portions of Volusia County, and Flagler County.

The line is expected to move through the I-4 area between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and then the heaviest rain activity will move into Osceola and Brevard Counties by 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wind advisory and fire danger

Officials have also warned that a wind advisory will be effective from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with gusts of 30 to 35 mph expected, especially north of Orlando.

Despite severe storm warnings, some parts of Central Florida south of Orlando are under a “red flag warning” followed by dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds.