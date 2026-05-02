California will 'ticket' self-driving cars: Here's how it works

The State of California has amended its autonomous vehicles (AVs) rules allowing police officials to issue violations related to AVs that fail to follow traffic laws.

Since the development of driverless cars, police had grappled with a challenging situation as they were unable to issue citations when driverless vehicles violated traffic rules; however, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles has changed that.

Under new rules that are set to go into effect from July 1, 2026, police can now issue a notice of AV noncompliance directly to the car’s manufacturer.

It will bind manufacturers to answer the calls from law enforcement within 30 seconds and allow police to impose fines if the cars enter active emergency zones.

In a press release announcing the new regulations, the DMV Director Steve Gordon said, “California continues to lead the nation in the development and adoption of AV technology, and these updated regulations further demonstrate the state's commitment to public safety.”

Steve hailed the new law as one of the most comprehensive AV regulations in the United States.

The new rules are part of a broader 2024 law calling for strict regulations on the technology and it comes into effect after several reports of traffic violations by driverless cars.

A particular incident which highlighted the need for new law was a massive blackout in San Francisco which saw Waymo taxis stall in the middle of roads, worsening already congested traffic.