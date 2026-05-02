 
Geo News

California will 'ticket' self-driving cars: Here's how it works

DMV hailed the new law as one of the most comprehensive AV regulations in the United States

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 02, 2026

California will &apos;ticket&apos; self-driving cars: Here&apos;s how it works
California will 'ticket' self-driving cars: Here's how it works

The State of California has amended its autonomous vehicles (AVs) rules allowing police officials to issue violations related to AVs that fail to follow traffic laws.

Since the development of driverless cars, police had grappled with a challenging situation as they were unable to issue citations when driverless vehicles violated traffic rules; however, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles has changed that.

Under new rules that are set to go into effect from July 1, 2026, police can now issue a notice of AV noncompliance directly to the car’s manufacturer.

It will bind manufacturers to answer the calls from law enforcement within 30 seconds and allow police to impose fines if the cars enter active emergency zones.

In a press release announcing the new regulations, the DMV Director Steve Gordon said, “California continues to lead the nation in the development and adoption of AV technology, and these updated regulations further demonstrate the state's commitment to public safety.”

Steve hailed the new law as one of the most comprehensive AV regulations in the United States.

The new rules are part of a broader 2024 law calling for strict regulations on the technology and it comes into effect after several reports of traffic violations by driverless cars.

A particular incident which highlighted the need for new law was a massive blackout in San Francisco which saw Waymo taxis stall in the middle of roads, worsening already congested traffic.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods exit WWE days after Wrestlemania 42
Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods exit WWE days after Wrestlemania 42
Where to watch 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV, streaming platform details
Where to watch 2026 Kentucky Derby: TV, streaming platform details
AI detects pancreatic cancer 3 years before diagnosis: Study reveals breakthrough results
AI detects pancreatic cancer 3 years before diagnosis: Study reveals breakthrough results
Trump hints at new military target after Iran: Who's next?
Trump hints at new military target after Iran: Who's next?
Kelly Brook breaks silence on Ant and Dec feud with savage six-word response
Kelly Brook breaks silence on Ant and Dec feud with savage six-word response
Brando Pericic scores brutal KO at UFC Perth, puts heavyweights on notice
Brando Pericic scores brutal KO at UFC Perth, puts heavyweights on notice
Spirit Airlines shuts down, cancels all-flights: what happens to stranded passengers now?
Spirit Airlines shuts down, cancels all-flights: what happens to stranded passengers now?
Elon Musk warns of ‘apocalyptic' AI risks in OpenAI trial
Elon Musk warns of ‘apocalyptic' AI risks in OpenAI trial