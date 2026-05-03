Jake Paul breaks silence on Olivia Rodrigo's sharp dig at 'SNL'

Olivia Rodrigo playfully dragged her former co-star Jake Paul during her opening monologue at Saturday Night Live, as she highlighted the contrast between their career aspirations.

Despite the savage dig, Rodrigo's Bizaardvark co-star, 29, took the joke well and reacted to it on social media.

The drivers license hitmaker joked, "When I was 13, I was on a Disney show called Bizaardvark. We had an incredible cast, which included Jake Paul. We'd always talk about our futures, me and Jake. I'd say, 'I really want to create music that explores the complexities of girls my age.' And he'd say, 'Well, one day I really want to beat up old guys on Netflix.' And we both did it! Hurray!"

In response, the YouTuber wrote, "We had the vision, i told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did, proud of you fr."

Paul, who had a breakthrough as a social media star, transitioned his career into professional boxing and has gained expertise in his career.

Despite his different career from Rodrigo, he has previously spoken fondly of her, noting that he knew she had "something special" from the time they used to work together as kids.



The Grammy winner made her hosting debut at SNL on May 2, where she promoted her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.