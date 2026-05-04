Nick Cannon reflects on ‘double standard’ dating rules for son and daughter

Nick Cannon has admitted to enforcing a "double standard" when it comes to the dating lives of his teenage children, revealing that he encourages his son’s romantic life while keeping his daughter on a much tighter leash.

During an appearance on The TMZ Podcast on 2 May, the 45-year-old entertainer explained that while his 15-year-old son, Moroccan, has his blessing to date, his twin sister, Monroe, certainly does not.

Cannon, who shares the twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, was blunt about the disparity, acknowledging that he knows his stance will cause a stir but insisting there is a fundamental difference in parenting a son versus a daughter.

The Wild 'n Out star, who is a father to 12 children in total, defended his protective nature by stating that he feels a greater need to shield his daughter from certain types of individuals.

He described the prospect of any man mistreating Monroe as his "worst nightmare," making it clear that his protective instincts are so intense that he would likely end up in jail if anyone ever laid a hand on her.

While he is hyper-vigilant regarding Monroe, he seems far more relaxed about Moroccan’s social life, even joking that he isn't worried about "gold diggers" because the teenager is well-provided for by his mother, Mariah Carey.

Despite the current restrictions, the Masked Singer host suggested that Monroe might be allowed more freedom if she can meet certain conditions.

He explained that they have made a deal where she can go on dates if she is able to clearly outline exactly what the plans are.

However, even with that permission, the actor is not quite ready to let her go out alone, insisting that any outings must be supervised by her twin brother.

Cannon’s firm rule for the time being is that his daughter will not be going on any one-on-one dates with anyone.