David Kendall, 'Boy Meets World' producer, dead at 68: Cast reacts

Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle pay tribute to David Kendall

The Boy Meets World family is mourning one of the creative forces behind the beloved series.

Former producer and director David Kendall has died at age 68, with the cast sharing an emotional tribute through the official Instagram account of Pod Meets World (the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast) on Saturday, May 2.

A cause of death has not yet been made public.

“To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement,” read the statement from the podcast hosts Danielle Fishel, Rider String, and Will Friedle. The trio played Topanga Lawrence, Shawn Hunter, and Eric Matthews respectively.

“He directed, wrote and executive produced our show, but also helped mold some of TV’s most memorable sitcoms, from Growing Pains to Hannah Montana.”

The trio also emphasised how Kendall helped shape their early creative careers and remained a mentor long after the show ended.

“We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally,” the post continued. “We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years, and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our ‘Pod Meets World’ listeners.”

The cast closed the tribute with a message to fans: “We love you, David. Rest in peace. No notes.”

Kendall joined Boy Meets World as executive producer during its second season and stayed through the series finale in 2000. Along the way, he directed 13 episodes and helped shape some of the sitcom’s most memorable years.