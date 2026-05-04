Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani spokesperson shares health update: 'critical but stable'—details inside

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani was hospitalized days after being seen coughing on America’s Mayor Live.

Giuliani’s spokesperson has shared a health update following his hospitalization on Monday, May 4, 2026.

The spokesperson posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) on May 4 and wrote, “Giuliani is in critical but stable condition in the hospital.”

The spokesperson for former NYC Mayor Giuliani added, “Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak.”

However, the statement doesn’t mention what caused the mayor to be hospitalized.

Earlier on Friday, Rudy Giuliani, who hosts a regular live show on X, America’s Mayor Live, told viewers that his “voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do.”

Former Mayor Eric Adams, who finished his term last year, wished Giuliani “strength, good health, and a full recovery,” as per his spokesperson Todd Shapiro, who issued the statement on his behalf.

Giuliani was serving as the NYC mayor when the September 11 attacks happened at the World Trade Center.

Giuliani’s leadership earned him the nickname ‘America’s Mayor’ back then.

President Donald Trump, last June had appointed Rudy Giuliani to the advisory council of the Department of Homeland Security.

After news broke out of Giuliani being taken to the hospital, President Trump posted a message on Truth Social.

Trump described former mayor Rudy Giuliani as a “True Warrior and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City.”

Giuliani was hospitalized in August 2025 after he sustained head injuries in a car crash in New Hampshire and was taken to the hospital.