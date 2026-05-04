Selena Gomez shares biggest misconception about Lupus: 'Not always visible'

Selena Gomez hopes 'one day' there will be a cure for Lupus

Selena Gomez is loud and proud about her advocacy for a cure for Lupus.

The 33-year-old singer and actress, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease around 2013, has shared a video message to raise awareness about Lupus and direct viewers towards the non-profit organization, Lupus Research Alliance.

“I want to take a minute to shine a light on what hope and action looks like for the millions of people worldwide living with Lupus — like myself,” she began, adding that the disease affects both the body and mind.

“Lupus is an autoimmune disease that affects the body but it can also deeply impact mental health — a cause that’s very near and dear to my heart,” said the longtime mental health advocate.

“The challenges of Lupus might not always be visible but they are very real,” she continued. “That’s why support, awareness, and research matter so much, and today we’re seeing hope and action — as researchers, advocates, and the Lupus community work together — drive progress towards better treatments and one day a cure.”

According to Mayo Clinic, “Lupus is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.” It can lead to swelling and irritation that may affect joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart, and lungs.

Gomez revealed her diagnosis in a 2015 interview with Billboard as she explained why she had been away from the spotlight for the past few years. “I was diagnosed with lupus, and I’ve been through chemotherapy. That’s what my break was really about,” she told the outlet at the time.

In 2017, the former Disney star had to get a kidney transplant due to complications from Lupus.

Today, Gomez continues to raise awareness for Lupus to “turn hope into action.”