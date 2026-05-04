Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet mark new family milestone together

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet celebrate rare occasion with family

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner marked a new family milestone with the Kardashian-Jenner clan as they attended a play at Broadway together.

The Marty Supreme star, 30, and the makeup mogul, 28, stepped out to support Kim Kardashian who was a co-producer on Adrien Brody’s play about the real life of Nick Yarris who has been wrongfully convicted of murder.

The couple were seen arriving in toe with Kim and Kris Jenner, and they held hands as they walked into the venue.

Both the Call Me By Your Name actor and Kylie dressed up casually for the evening with him wearing a blue windbreaker, grey pants and a baseball cap, and her sporting an all-black outfit with a trench coat and heels.

The play, The Fear of 13, was important to Kim because of her advocacy for criminal justice. While studying to become a lawyer and have impact on the judicial system, the SKIMS founder has also been vocal about the cause through her social media.

Speaking about the play, she wrote on Instagram, “It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’ wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for 20 years. I couldn’t be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight.”