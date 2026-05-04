Cameron Diaz welcomes third child with Benji Madden: 'We are grateful'

The couple revealed their newborn son's name but didn't share any photos

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden have made another addition to their growing family.

The couple, who have been married since 2015, announced they’ve welcomed their third child together — a baby boy named Nautas Madden — with Benji sharing the happy news on Instagram on Monday, April 4.

“Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!!” the musician wrote in the caption of the post, which was set to his band’s Good Charlotte’s song Castle in the Sand.

He continued, “We love life with our family- our kids are healthy&happy, and we are grateful!!! having a blast… Sending all our best wishes- the Madden Family."

Diaz reacted in the comments with heart and star emojis.

As always, the proud parents did not share any photos of the newborn. Instead, Benji posted multiple images referencing the meaning behind Nautas’ name: “Sailor, navigator, voyager” and “One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.”

Diaz, 53, and Madden, 47, are already parents to daughter Raddix, born in 2019, and son Cardinal, who arrived in 2024.

Diaz recently returned to acting after a decade-long hiatus and is set to star next alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming Apple TV film Outcome.