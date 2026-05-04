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Taylor Swift causes new uproar for 'TS13' after countdown drama

Taylor Swift excites fans with 'TS13' clues amid re-recording buzz

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Taylor Swift causes new uproar for &apos;TS13&apos; after countdown drama
Taylor Swift excites fans with 'TS13' clues amid re-recording buzz

Taylor Swift is coming back stronger than a '90s trend, for her 13th album, and what Swifties refer to as her magnum opus.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was previously reported to have returned to work after the release of her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, and latest updates reveal that she has partnered with longtime collaborators for the next project. 

According to the latest tips, the 14-time-Grammy winner is expected to be releasing her 13th studio album in 2027, and Aaron Dessner as well as Jack Antonoff would be returning to the studio with her.

A social media post claimed, "It’s not yet clear, but a Laurel Canyon Sound is expected: 70s soft-rock/alternative rock w/ folk-country influences, very Fleetwood Mac code."

Swifties flocked to the comments and reacted to the exciting news, with one writing, "As long as it’s her and Aaron Desner, I would be up for that!!"

Another added, "OMGG Fleetwood Mac sound pls!!" and "TS13 is so close omg," chimed in a third.

While no official announcement has been made so far, a few months ago in an interview Travis Kelce teased that his fiancee had been working on a new sound in the studio.

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