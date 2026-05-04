Kylie Kelce makes surprising confession about parenting with Jason

Kylie Kelce gets candid on raising four daughters with her husband Jason Kelce

Kylie Kelce revealed a surprising observation from her parenting journey with Jason Kelce, on a new podcast episode as she sat down with Brenda Song.

The 34-year-old former hockey coach made an honest confession about her trips to Disney World and Disneyland with her kids, sharing that they often take their kids to Disney World in Florida, as they are located in Pennsylvania, but she has never been to Disneyland.

Kylie presented her controversial take on Not Gonna Lie, saying, “I have realized that it is not for the kids, it’s for us. And as adults, we can appreciate the magic and also the food and beverage and also, our legs can do it. It’s a lot.”

Song shared that she believes herself to be a “Disney adult,” noting that her and her partner Macaulay Culkin love the theme parks more than any of their children.

The Disney star who shares sons Dakota, born in 2021 and Carson, born in 2022, with the Homa Alone star said, “I feel like me and Mac love Disneyland more than our children do,” sharing that as a kid she would go there to relax after work or for work events.

“We went so often, it was kinda like the coolest backyard in the world. So it feels like home. But Disney World to me is truly like the most magical place,” Song said.

As for the Kelces, they recently took a trip to Disney World ahead of Jason’s birthday. Donna Kelce also joined the couple and their daughters - Wyatt Elizabeth, 6, Elliotte Ray, 5, and Bennett Llewellyn, 3, for the trip in 2025.