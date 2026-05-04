 
Geo News

Noah Kahan scores major milestone with new album 'The Great Divide'

Noah Kahan marks huge achievement with fourth studio album a week after release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 04, 2026

Noah Kahan scores major milestone with new album &apos;The Great Divide&apos;
Noah Kahan scores major milestone with new album 'The Great Divide'

Noah Kahan has marked a huge milestone with his newly released album, The Great Divide, as it became his first album to debut on No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The 29-year-old musician released his fourth studio album on April 24, and it had a successful streaming week, landing on the top of Billboard 200 charts with 389,000 equivalent album units.

It sold 118,000 copies in Vinyls, which was the largest ever for a rock album, while streams crossed 215 million, breaking the record of Kahan's 2022 hit Stick Season.

The new album also reigned on the UK albums chart, gaining streams and critical acclaim globally.

Soon after Billboard announced the milestone, Kahan took to X, and wrote, "I will never have the words to thank you all. I will never know why it was me. I will make music for you for as long as I’m welcome. I have the number one album in the f---ing country."

The Northern Attitude hitmaker also shared that prior to the release, his 17-track album received some mixed reviews for the length, but his team worked with him to ensure fans got a longer album.

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet mark new family milestone together
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet mark new family milestone together
Cameron Diaz welcomes third child with Benji Madden: 'We are grateful'
Cameron Diaz welcomes third child with Benji Madden: 'We are grateful'
Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery romance rumours finally confirmed after buzz
Sabrina Carpenter, Joe Keery romance rumours finally confirmed after buzz
Tom Holland reveals how he and Zendaya end a 'stressful day' together
Tom Holland reveals how he and Zendaya end a 'stressful day' together
Selena Gomez shares biggest misconception about Lupus: 'Not always visible'
Selena Gomez shares biggest misconception about Lupus: 'Not always visible'
Kim Kardashian delights fans with pregnancy pic ahead of Met Gala: 'Loading'
Kim Kardashian delights fans with pregnancy pic ahead of Met Gala: 'Loading'
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates major milestone: 'Best night of my life!'
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates major milestone: 'Best night of my life!'
David Kendall, 'Boy Meets World' producer, dead at 68: Cast reacts
David Kendall, 'Boy Meets World' producer, dead at 68: Cast reacts