Noah Kahan scores major milestone with new album 'The Great Divide'

Noah Kahan has marked a huge milestone with his newly released album, The Great Divide, as it became his first album to debut on No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

The 29-year-old musician released his fourth studio album on April 24, and it had a successful streaming week, landing on the top of Billboard 200 charts with 389,000 equivalent album units.

It sold 118,000 copies in Vinyls, which was the largest ever for a rock album, while streams crossed 215 million, breaking the record of Kahan's 2022 hit Stick Season.

The new album also reigned on the UK albums chart, gaining streams and critical acclaim globally.

Soon after Billboard announced the milestone, Kahan took to X, and wrote, "I will never have the words to thank you all. I will never know why it was me. I will make music for you for as long as I’m welcome. I have the number one album in the f---ing country."

The Northern Attitude hitmaker also shared that prior to the release, his 17-track album received some mixed reviews for the length, but his team worked with him to ensure fans got a longer album.