Isa Briones, The Pitt star, slams ‘disrespectful' Broadway audience behaviour

Isa Briones drew a firm line between her Emmy winning TV role and her Broadway stage work.

The 27-year-old actor, who plays Dr. Trinity Santos on HBO’s The Pitt, has publicly called out theatergoers for disrupting performances of the jukebox musical Just in Time with shouted references to the medical drama.

“Broadway is not a circus,” Briones wrote on Instagram after one audience member yelled, “When are you going to finish your charts?” before she launched into Connie Francis’ classic Who’s Sorry Now?

It’s “f****ng disrespectful to the performers onstage and your fellow audience members. Y’all are p***in’ me off.”

Briones, who took over the role of Francis from Sarah Hyland in April, emphasized that audiences must respect the shared space.

She said, “Love and light and please remember you are occupying shared spaces and watching art.”

This isn’t the first time fans have blurred the line between her screen persona and stage presence.

In April, another audience member shouted “Dr. Santos” mid performance.

It prompted Briones to remind followers, “I’m not Dr. Santos. I’m not even Connie Francis. I am Isa Briones, one of the actors in the show you have paid to enjoy.”

Just in Time, which dramatizes the life of Bobby Darin, earned six Tony nominations in 2025 including a nod for Jonathan Groff.

Briones’ limited run as Francis is expected to continue through the spring.

Meanwhile, The Pitt remains one of HBO’s most watched dramas.

Season two premiered in January 2026, with a third season already greenlit, though without fan favorite Dr. Samira Mohan.