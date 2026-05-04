Gordon Ramsay, David Beckham’s friendship faces strain after new claim

Gordon Ramsay could soon be stepping into a space that might bring him face to face with Brooklyn Beckham in an unexpected way.

The celebrity chef is believed to be planning a move into the hot sauce market with a product called “Hotter Than Hell,” a flavour already that is already about his restaurants.

If the plans go ahead, it could place him in the same market as Brooklyn, who has been building his own sauce brand, Cloud23.

Brooklyn introduced his range in 2024 and has often spoken about how much time and effort went into it.

However, he described it as something that he worked hard on and said he wanted to create something different in the food space.

The timing raised eyebrows, especially as things have not been smooth within the Beckham family.

Gordon shares a long friendship with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and has publicly supported them during their issues with their son.

Even so, he has shared that his bond with Brooklyn has not completely broken and that they have stayed in touch.

Still, reports suggest that Brooklyn was not happy with some of Gordon’s comments and quietly unfollowed him online.

Gordon, moreover, believes that time can help fix things and that family relationships can still come back together.