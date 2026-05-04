Emily Blunt celebrates as 'Devil Wears Prada 2' dominates box office

Emily Blunt has been seen all smiles as she stepped out to celebrate the strong success of the new Devil Wears Prada sequel, which is already making big money at the box office.

The film brings back major stars like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Stanley Tucci and it has clearly connected with audiences very well.

Reports say it that has already earned around 233 million dollars worldwide in its opening days, with strong numbers from both US and other countries.

Emily, who plays Emily Charlton in the film, was seen out in New York with her husband John Krasinski on Sunday night.

The couple attended an awards event and looked very happy as they celebrated the film’s success.

Emily wore a clean white outfit with simple jewellery and heels, while John also looked sharp in a white suit.

They both, however, seemed relaxed and in a good mood as cameras caught them at the event.

Devil Wears Prada 2, released on May 1, has even done better than the original film’s opening.

It also saw a large female audience turnout as the story continue the old characters but also shows new changes in the media world.

Critics have mostly praised it for its style, fashion, and nostalgic feel.