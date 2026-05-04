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Taylor Frankie Paul's future uncertain after domestic violence case

Taylor Frankie Paul facing difficult time in her life, with domestic violence related controversies

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 04, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul&apos;s future uncertain after domestic violence case
Taylor Frankie Paul’s future uncertain after domestic violence case

Taylor Frankie Paul could be making a return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as producers say they are keeping the door open but only if she is doing well in her personal life.

Producer Jeff Jenkins said he recently spoke with her for a long time and shared that she sounded calm, grounded and in a better place.

He added that the main focus is her health, both mental and physical, before any decision is made about bringing her back to the show.

This came after a difficult time in her life, with domestic violence related controversies and ongoing custody matters involving her former partner Dakota Mortensen.

Reports, however, say that the 31-year-old star recently received supervised time with her young son and there has been progress in her court case.

Jenkins also said things are moving in a positive direction for her personally but nothing has been confirmed yet about her return to the show.

At the same time, the reality series is also going through changes, with some cast members stepping away for new projects.

For now, Taylor’s future on the show is still uncertain and everything depends on how things go in the coming months.

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