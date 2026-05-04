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Zendaya and Tom Holland skip Met Gala amid growing backlash

The 2026 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026, in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 04, 2026

Zendaya and Tom Holland skip Met Gala amid growing backlash
Zendaya and Tom Holland skip Met Gala amid growing backlash

Zendaya and Tom Holland will not be going to this year’s Met Gala in New York, even though they are usually seen at big fashion events like this.

The couple were spotted earlier in the day walking around Wimbledon village, stopping by a flower stall and a coffee shop.

Tom wore a black cap and blended in with the crowd, so they were not really noticed much.

Whereas Zendaya has attended the Met Gala many times before, including last year when she wore a white designer outfit from Louis Vuitton.

But this time, the Euphoria actress is staying away from the event because of her packed schedule.

There has been some online backlash because the Met Gala is now linked with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as a sponsor.

Some people online have been speaking against this and calling for a boycott of the event.

Still, Zendaya’s absence might also be because she has been very busy lately with film and TV work and upcoming projects later this year.

However, the Met Gala is known as one of the biggest fashion nights in the world but this year, not everyone from the usual guest list is showing up.

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