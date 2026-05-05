Dolly Parton shares ‘bad’ news for fans

Dolly Parton has cancelled her planned Las Vegas residency, telling fans she is still recovering from health issues and is not yet ready to return to the stage, but assuring them she is improving and that everything she has is treatable.

The 80-year-old country legend shared the news in a social media video on Monday, eight months after she had already postponed the six-show Dolly: Live in Las Vegas from December 2025 to September.

"I have some good news and a little bad news," she said. "The good news is I'm responding really well to meds and treatments and I'm improving every day."

The bad news, she explained, is that "it's gonna take [me] a little while" before she is ready for stage performance.

She was warm and apologetic in equal measure.

"I am truly sorry that I'm going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas. Well, you get on to Vegas, and you have a big time… And I'll see you somewhere down the line."

She closed on a note of reassurance.

"I'm doing really well, and they assure me that everything I have is treatable, so I'm going with that, and I just want you to know I thank you for standing by me and that I will always love you."

Parton also used the video to address the loss of her husband Carl Dean, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

"A lot of you have been concerned about me and Carl, and you were so great about that. But after going through a year of firsts, I mean the holidays, and especially our wedding anniversary, and the date of his death, March 3, that was hard for me."

She said she would "always love and miss" him, and thanked fans for the support that has helped carry her through.

Her health struggles have been ongoing for some time.

Last September she pulled out of a Dollywood appearance due to kidney stones, and later that month announced the original postponement of the Las Vegas residency, citing unspecified "procedures" her doctors had recommended.

She also missed her 80th birthday celebration at the Grand Ole Opry in January, appearing only via a pre-recorded video message.

In her caption accompanying Monday's video, Parton wrote: "I've still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon."