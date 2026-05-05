Zoë Kravitz pulls sneaky move with engagement ring at Met Gala 2026

Fresh off engagement buzz with Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz showed up to the 2026 Met Gala looking every bit the cool-girl fiancée – while also expertly avoiding fans a proper look at the ring.

The 37-year-old actress hit the carpet at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4 in a dramatic black lace Saint Laurent gown that did more than just serve fashion.

Eagle eyed fans quickly noticed Kravitz repeatedly using the dress’s sculptural waist detail to shield her left hand from cameras.

And honestly, the internet noticed.

While Styles skipped fashion’s biggest night – he has not attended since 2019 – Kravitz arrived alongside Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, pairing the gothic romantic look with Jessica McCormack jewels and black pumps.

The ring itself is still a mystery, but jewelry experts already have theories. Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds believe the sparkler is “an elongated cushion-cut diamond set in yellow gold with a smooth bezel-style setting,” estimating it at around five or six carats.

"It appears to be very similar in size to the ring she previously wore from Channing Tatum... but with a slightly softer and less elongated shape, telling us that Zoë knows exactly what diamond proportions she loves on her hand," Taylor shared.

People magazine confirmed Kravitz and Styles’ engagement on April 27 after months of speculation and several very suspicious paparazzi walks in London.

As for the Met Gala itself? This year’s Fashion Is Art theme practically begged celebrities to be theatrical – and Kravitz clearly understood the assignment.