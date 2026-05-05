'Unstoppable' Cardi B attends Met Gala 2026 with fever

Cardi B apparently believes two things can exist at once: a fever… and flawless fashion.

The rapper shocked reporters at the 2026 Met Gala when she casually revealed she was powering through illness while climbing the famous Met steaps Minday night.

"You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick and I have a fever,” Cardi admitted on the carpet, according to Variety.

And somehow, she still looked like she descended from another dimension purely to outdress everyone.

Wearing a surreal custom Marc Jacobs creation pulled from his fall 2025 collection, Cardi arrived wrapped in dramatic lace with sculptural fabric exploding around her shoulders and trailing across the floor.

The dress blended purples, pinks, oranges and nude tones into one giant optical illusion – part couture, part haunted art exhibit, part “don’t touch me, I’m contagious but fabulous.”

According to Vogue, the look was inspired by German artist Hans Bellmer, famous for his unsettling life-sized dolls.

Which honestly tracks, because the internet immediately started debating whether Cardi looked more like high fashion royalty or a walking modern-art installation.

Either way, she won.

The 2026 Met Gala theme, Fashion Is Art, clearly leaned into theatrical dressing, and Cardi understood the assignment better than most. Fever or not, she turned the carpet into her personal runway – again.

At this point, Cardi showing up to the Met in a simple dress would actually be more shocking than arriving sick in avant-grade lace armor.