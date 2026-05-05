'Grey's Anatomy' actor quietly marries costar after 1 year together: Report

Williams was previously married to Aryn Drake-Lee and welcomed two kids with her

Jesse Williams and Alejandra Onieva are married!

TMZ reported on Monday, April 4, that the Grey's Anatomy star, known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery for 10 seasons, quietly tied the knot with actress and model Alejandra Onieva months ago. Sources told the outlet that the couple “have been married for a few months now after pulling off a super low-key ceremony that flew completely under the radar.”

The reported marriage marks a major new chapter for Williams, nearly a decade after his split from his first wife, real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom he shares two children.

Williams and Onieva are said to have met in 2025 while filming the upcoming Prime Video action series Hotel Costiera in Italy. The project stars Williams as a former Marine searching for a hotel owner’s missing daughter, while Onieva appears in a supporting role as a character named Sheryl.

Despite the apparent milestone, neither actor has publicly addressed the marriage reports. Williams’ social media remains focused on his acting projects, with no mention of a wedding or engagement.

Onieva, who hails from Madrid, has built a successful career in both acting and modeling and is represented by several prominent agencies.