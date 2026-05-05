Blake Lively Met Gala strategy brutally backfires: 'Shameless' act

Blake Lively Met Gala strategy brutually backfires: 'Shameless' act

Met Gala 2026 carpet had a surprising– and for many, shocking– celebrity appearance: Blake Lively.

Blake Lively is making headlines once again, this time not for her Met Gala look but simply for attending the star-studded event.

The Gossip Girl alum was brutally trolled online for appearing at the celebrity gathering after “tossing out the lawsuit that she claimed was a fight for women.”

According to an Instagram account, No filter with Zack, Lively was blatantly dubbed “tone deaf, mean girl and truly a sick woman.”

He further added how easily she settled a lawsuit in which the actress allegedly had “mountains of evidence, and she was so ready to testify and tell her truth. It was all but. You are so full of bull Blake Lively.

The account accused her of only “caring” about herself and “saving her reputation in Hollywood and dropping this lawsuit was the best case she got because had it gone before a jury, they would laugh her out of that courtroom,” adding “Blake Lively is an embarrassment.”

Adding to the criticism, another account, Andys Ignore, said it was unable to digest the fact that Blake Lively settled the lawsuit with Justin Baldoni and then attended the Met Gala.

Expressing shock, the account questioned, “Is this girl for real?, Is there anyone more tone deaf than Blake Lively?”

The account further alleged that Lively was “literally (pretending) to gout or girls and women and to fight for their rights.”

The comment section flooded with negative reactions, building a strong narrative against Lively.

“A narcissist will always show up they can never be seen to have lost. She will carry on like everything is normal and hope that everyone forgets about it,” a comment read.

Another added: “BL is literally the worst of the worst. "Here i'm gonna bail out on this lawsuit & head out to a party...." I hope all of hollywood turns on her.

“Of course she would go... my problem is with the fact that she was invited in the first place... how is she someone that needs to be at the Met Gala after all that we discovered about her and her behaviour?! SO DISSAPOINTED... well, i fell like we lost a year and a half of our lifes invested in this case and she can go about her life like nothing happend.... at this point i don't think that karma will get her... lile most EVIL, she will prevail,” third chimed in.