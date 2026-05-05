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Timothée Chalamet snubs Met Gala 2026 as Kylie Jenner commands red carpet

Kylie Jenner beau Timothee Chalamet previously attended Met Gala in 2021

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Timothée Chalamet snubs Met Gala 2026 as Kylie Jenner commands red carpet

Timothée Chalamet skipped the 2026 Met Gala, leaving girlfriend Kylie Jenner to dominate the carpet alone.

The Oscar-nominated actor opted instead for a night at Madison Square Garden, where he was spotted courtside during the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup.

Chalamet, a lifelong Knicks devotee, even shared his view from the game on Instagram, while the team’s official account posted clips of him embracing fellow fan Tracy Morgan.

His decision to prioritize basketball over fashion’s biggest night echoed last year, when he also sat out the gala in favor of the playoffs.

Jenner, meanwhile, delivered one of the evening’s most talked about looks in a pearl encrusted Schiaparelli gown.

The sweeping train shimmered under the lights, while the front revealed a daring nude illusion corset with sculpted contours, a bold statement that instantly set social media buzzing.

Chalamet has only attended Met Gala once, making his debut in 2021 with a Haider Ackermann tuxedo paired with sweatpants and Converse sneakers.

Jenner, by contrast, continues to cement her place as a fixture, having stunned last year in Ferragamo and now pushing boundaries with Schiaparelli.

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