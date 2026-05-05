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Eileen Gu shows up covered in 15,000 bubbles at Met Gala: Watch

Eileen Gu floats into Met Gala in wildest dress of the night

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 05, 2026

Eileen Gu shows up covered in 15,000 bubbles at Met Gala: Watch
Eileen Gu shows up covered in 15,000 bubbles at Met Gala

Eileen Gu floats into Met Gala in wildest dress of the nightEileen Gu did not just attend the 2026 Met Gala – she practically floated onto the red carpet.

The Olympic freestyle skiing sensation arrived Monday night wearing what may go down as the most hypnotic look of the evening: a futuristic Iris Van Herpen bubble dress covered in a jaw-dropping 15,000 glass bubbles.

Yes. Fifteen. Thousand.

“I have 15,000 glass bubbles on me,” Gu told ESPNW while somehow looking completely unbothered by the fact she was dressed like couture champagne foam. “It took 2,550 hours to make. There’s technology under the dress that enables reality to kind of come together with art. It’s a play on surrealism, it’s a play on movement, it’s a play on nature, on fun, on whimsy.”

And honestly? She looked like she walked straight out of a sci-fi fairytale.

The 22-year-old athlete paired the dreamy mini dress with transparent heels, soft glam and a messy updo, while actual floating bubbles drifted around her on the carpet. Minimal jewelry, maximum main-character energy.

When asked why sports belong in the art conversation, Gu kept it simple.

“It’s about self-expression. It’s about breaking boundaries and about being the truest version of yourself.”

The moment felt fitting for someone who dominates both Olympic podiums and fashion campaigns with equal ease. Gu, already the most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic history, has become just as recognizable in the luxury world thanks to partnerships with Lousi Vuitton, Fendi and Victoria’s Secret.

At this point, Eileen Gu is not balancing sports and fashion – she’s turning both into performance art.

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